Legal Experts Call Out Kellyanne Conway for Promoting Ivanka Trump's Brand On Air

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway promoted Ivanka Trump’s products during an appearance on Fox News Thursday, a pitch some legal experts said may violate a federal ethics rule that prohibits officials from using their position to promote a product.
The pitch followed Nordstrom saying it would stop carrying the retail line of the president’s daughter.
“This is just a wonderful line,” she said on Fox & Friends. “I own some of it. I fully—I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”
President Donald Trump was widely criticized this week for slamming Nordstrom on Twitter after the company pulled Ivanka’s line because of weak sales.
Lawrence Noble, general counsel at the elections law non-profit Campaign Legal Center, suggested on Twitter that Conway may have “violated ban on Federal employee using public office for endorsement of product.” Don W. Fox, a former Office of Government Ethics official, told The Washington Post that the promotion was “jaw-dropping.”
Enforcement of the rule is the responsibility of the White House.