Kellyanne Conway Is Sorry She Offended the ‘Black-Stretch-Pants Women of America’ with Her Inauguration Coat

Among the many headline-making moments of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, one stood out (both literally and figuratively): the sartorial choice of his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, who chose a red, white and blue-themed Gucci last Friday that instantly set the internet buzzing with memes and (sometimes unflattering) comparisons. She heard the reactions – and she’s ready to respond.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Conway says she’s “sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America [by wearing] a little color” on inauguration day. The “color” in question: a $3,600 Gucci double-breasted A-line coat featuring a white bodice, blue sleeves and red collar, which she accessorized with a bright red bucket hat, matching gloves and handbag.

At the time, Conway told reporters her coat was “Trump revolutionary wear,” a nod to his inauguration speech in which he championed a “New Patriotism.”

It’s not the first time her clothing has gotten attention – Saturday Night Live has mentioned her affinity for wearing sleeveless dresses to her numerous talk show and news media appearances, most recently spoofing it in a musical parody of Chicago’s “Roxie Hart.” Conway dismisses the buzz, though, telling THR, “I can put my shoes and panty hose back on and go on any show at any time,” and saying of SNL’s Kate McKinnon, who has portrayed both Conway and Hillary Clinton, “Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not Hillary.”

What do you think of her colorful inauguration coat?