Mark Consuelos Snaps Bikini Photos of His 'Sexy One' Kelly Ripa on Vacation

After 21 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still know how to keep things hot. The couple is currently on a tropical spring break getaway, and they can’t stop taking sexy snaps of one another.

Consuelos posted a snap of Ripa, 47, as she waded in the water wearing a string-bottom, graphic bikini and large sun hat. He shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…”

Then he caught one more pic of Ripa as she lounged on the beach in her two-piece writing, “Yep.”

Mark Consuelos/Instagram

And not to be outdone, Ripa snapped a few sultry shots of Consuelos, 46, too. She shared a photo of him “coming up for air” swimming up to a dock.

Then shared a photo of him lounging on the beach giving his best Blue Steel stare, with the caption “Daddy.” (The couple are parents to three children, Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.)

Kelly Ripa / Instagram

While the flirty beachside snaps are enough to convince anyone that these two are meant to be together, Consuelos’ Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich confirmed it last week in an interview with PeopleNow.

“You can see when you sit down separately with them why they’re meant to be,” he said of Ripa and Consuelos. “There’s such a deep love and appreciation for each other, and that’s everything I would ever hope for in a relationship.”

He also called Consuelos “an incredible person” praising his character. “I couldn’t say enough kind things about him. He’s giving, he’s caring, he’s always willing to be there for you,” Ulrich said.

Two weeks ago, the couple teamed up on social media in a different way, coming to each other’s defense after an Instagram user shaded Consuelos in a throwback pic Ripa posted.

The user commented on her photo: “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are.”

Consuelos responded: “Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” he wrote. “I’m dying to know.”

But it was Ripa who shut down the conversation with this epic clapback: “He’s tall where it counts, babe.” The comment’s been liked over 1,000 times.