Kelly Osbourne Gives the Sample Size a Metaphorical Middle Finger

Sample sizes are not meant for everybody nor every body, and Kelly Osbourne recently documented her experience with one for all to see.

“When the dress is too big for your body but too small for your ass. I’ve been in this bathroom for 20 minutes trying to get it off!” Osbourne, 32, captioned a photo of herself in her bra and underwear with a black dress around her waist.

“#SampleSizeSuckMyD—,” the star concluded her photo on Instagram and Twitter on Friday.

When the dress is too big for your body but too small for your ass. I've been in this bathroom for 20 minutes trying to get it off! #SampleSizeSuckMyDick 😂😳😰 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Osbourne has previously spoken out about body image, specifically her own self-consciousness and insecurities.

“I discovered that I never wanted to be the skinniest, the prettiest, the smartest, the funniest, the tallest [or] the best at anything! Because you know what? There will always be someone ‘better,’ ” she shared last March.

“You can’t change who you are, but you can change your actions. My wish is that girls and women stop competing with each other and learn that we are our best allies.”