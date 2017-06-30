See Kelly Osbourne and Paris Jackson's Heated Responses to Kendall and Kylie's Vintage Rap T-Shirt Debacle

On Thursday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced another controversy in what has thus far been a very dramatic 2017 for the sisters. The pair released a collection of t-shirts as a part of the latest “Rap vs. Rock” collection for their Kendall + Kylie line featuring their own face and initials superimposed over iconic images of rappers like Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. As it turns out however, aside from simply being called out for their lack of sensitivity on Twitter, the Jenners also failed to reach out to the estates of these musical legends to secure the legal rights to the images. A fact Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace made crystal clear writing on Instagram, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!” And she wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out against these particular designs, Kelly Osbourne and Paris Jackson also took to social media to express their distaste for the reality stars’ designs.

Sharon Osbourne tweeted one of the t-shirts featuring Kendall’s face overlaying an image of her husband Ozzy Osbourne yesterday, writing, “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.” And clearly the t-shirt struck a nerve with Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter Kelly as well judging my her most recent post to Instagram.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

The former Fashion Police host shared a photoshopped image giving Kendall and Kylie the same treatment they gave her father, superimposing an image of herself flipping the bird while wearing a shirt that reads “Young Willing and Eager” over a red carpet shot of the two sisters. In the caption for the post, Kelly wrote simply, “#CurrentMood.”

#CurrentMood A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

It seems she wasn’t the only music icon scion to be offended by the Jenners’ latest line of products. Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, who is friendly with Kendall, also had some choice words for the fashion designer sisters, writing on Twitter, “as a huge fan of zeppelin, the doors, floyd.. i mean these bands literally helped shape who i am today. i can’t condone this ‘fashion.’ legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this.” Adding, “pink floyd is not chanel. led zeppelin is not michael kors. metallica is not givenchy. don’t get it twisted. # bandsnotbrands # RESPECTMUSIC.”

as a huge fan of zeppelin, the doors, floyd.. i mean these bands literally helped shape who i am today. i can't condone this "fashion." — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

pink floyd is not chanel. led zeppelin is not michael kors. metallica is not givenchy. don't get it twisted. #bandsnotbrands #RESPECTMUSIC — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

Both reactions came shortly after Kendall tweeted out an apology, which Kylie also shared. “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” she wrote in a note. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from theses mistakes, and again we are very sorry.”

But apology or no, we’re not sure Kendall and Kylie have heard the last about this particular debacle just yet.

What do you think? Do you like the Kendall + Kylie designs or find them disrespectful to bands? Sound off below!