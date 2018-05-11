We all know it’s fun to watch The Voice every week to keep up with the contestants’ journey to stardom, but this season, we also love tuning in to see what coach Kelly Clarkson is wearing that day. Her style has been even more playful and colorful than ever before, and that’s all thanks to her work with stylist Candice Lambert.

We caught up with Lambert, and she revealed that Clarkson knew right away that she wanted to change-up her style for the show (it’s her first season coaching).

“With her album [Meaning of Life] she was very specific on the direction — black, with touches of gold, strong, sexy, feminine, soulful, pop. With The Voice she kind of lets me run with it,” Lambert tells PEOPLE. “I present clothes and ideas for each show to her. We try them on and we go with what we both love the most. Each night we are trying a different vibe. It’s so much fun.”

She continued: “I walked into this wanting to show all sides of her. Almost as if each night is an fashion adventure and I wanted to show off all the parts of her personality. Her sweet side, to her sexy side, to her rock n’ roll side, to her pop side, to her country side and have fun with all the looks because we can. She can really pull off anything.”

Take one look at Clarkson’s selection of fun and whimsical outfits and you can see she’s having fun exploring different aspects of her style. One night she’s all rock ‘n’ roll look in a bedazzled Gucci shirt and skirt, the next she’s in a flirty peplum green Docle & Gabbana dress with heart emblem and the next she’s in a ladylike fit-and-flare Mary Katrantzou design accentuated with multicolor floral appliqués and Gucci chain necklaces.

But no matter what cute and colorful design she’s in, Lambert always makes sure the fit is perfect. “I think the best way to dress her is to show off her body type, show off her curves and accentuate her body type,” Lambert explains. “She has a beautiful figure and a small waist. I try to put her in outfits that fit her well; fit is the most important part, especially for curvy women.”

Lambert’s personal favorite look has been the polka dot Carolina Herrera number Clarkson wore with pouffy sequin sleeves. “Ugh she looked so good and that dress was everything,” says Lambert. “I was obsessed with those sleeves – lived for them.”

And Clarkson’s favorite was her “leather mama” look, when she wore a Dolce & Gabbana slip dress with the fringe Balmain leather jacket that unleashed her “rock ‘n’ roll sexy side.”

Lambert admits that sometimes Clarkson isn’t sold on outfits the first time she sees them. “The funniest thing has been Kelly’s face when I have brought a few outfits in… like ‘What the hell is that?’ Then she tries it and loves it! We have a good time and are constantly laughing and pushing each other.”

In fact, she says that’s her favorite aspect of working with Clarkson. “The best part of styling Kelly is she is open to try anything,” she says. “She wants to have fun with her clothes, she is getting more and more adventurous as time goes on. We are having a blast trying different looks on her and pushing the fashion envelope.”