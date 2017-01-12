If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a 99% you had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio (hellooo, Jack Dawson). That’s the case for singer-actress Keke Palmer, who took her nostalgia for the actor to the next level when she wore a pair of leather chaps covered in cutouts of his face while out in N.Y.C. last month.

We get it: Who wouldn’t want to have Leo attached at the hip all day? But we still had to ask the Scream Queens star about her risk-taking, head-turning fashion choice at the launch of her ShoeDazzle x Keke Palmer collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Look back at eet 👅 A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:31am PST

“I brought it back to my favorite era — the ’90s,” the Palmer, 23, says about the look, adding that it’s “everything I wanted to try and do right now.”

“They’re actually designed from Namilia’s runway show, so when my stylist Michael [Benyamin] showed that to me immediately was like ‘I have to wear this’ because, first of all, everybody loves Titanic,” she continues. “I was just like ‘This is so amazing.’ It’s quirky and interesting, and also very sexual the way the cutouts were.”

Aside from heating up the sidewalk with a little skin, Palmer has been “playing with aspirational street style” for quite some time now “mixing it up with vintage, a lot of pinks, and [clothes that are] very expressive of what’s inside.”

Thanks to Wachtenheim Fur for this Cam'ron moment 🙌🏾 A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

“My self confidence has definitely improved over the last few years from me just accepting who I am and not really worrying about what other people say about it, so I think a huge part of my style is a huge part of that,” Palmer says about her current wardrobe phase. “You can see what’s creatively going on on the inside of my mind.”

And, naturally, as a Generation Y baby, some of her biggest street style influences to date include “Diddy, Lil’ Kim and that whole era.”

“[The 90s] is definitely one of my favorite fashion moments,” she says. “I look at a lot of men, a lot of guys for inspiration.”

Will she be dressing like her favorite boy-bander next? We can’t wait to find out.

