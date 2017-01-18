Keke Palmer Stands Up to Friend Who Criticizes Her No-Makeup Moment: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Look Polished’

According to stars like Alicia Keys and Keke Palmer, the latest makeup trend is wearing no makeup at all. But the Scream Queens star shared that not all of her friends are on board with her bare-faced look, and she’s standing up for herself in an Instagram video.

“One of my home girls the other day was like, ‘Oh I love everything you’ve been doing with your fashion except like, when you don’t be wearing makeup, I hate it when you be doing your no makeup natural look because you don’t be looking polished,'” Palmer shares in the video.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities’ Best Bare-Faced Selfies

Palmer goes on to explain her reaction, and the fact that despite her celebrity status, she doesn’t want to be put together all the time. “I was like, ‘girl that’s the gag. I’m not supposed to be looking polished that’s the problem. Everybody’s walking around trying to be polished 24/7, that s—‘s fake as f—.”

But don’t get her wrong: Even though she steps out without makeup from time to time, she’s still very much a diva — just not the “Mariah Carey” type.

“No offense, because definitely the diva persona is appreciated. Like when I think about people like Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston. Of course — that is something that is beloved. But that’s not me,” she says. “I’m definitely a diva, but I’m a 2017 millennial diva. And any time I’m looking rough or not carpet ready, its because there’s not a f—–g carpet around. Point being, it’s not a mistake to look in your natural state. It’s not a mistake for me to be in my natural state in front of you right now.”

What do you think of Palmer’s take on the no-makeup trend? Sound off below.