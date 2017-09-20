Witness Katy Perry’s Sequin and Latex Bodysuits as She Roars Into Montreal to Kickoff New Tour

“Unavoidable production issues” had caused her to delay its opening for a week. But on Tuesday, Katy Perry finally kicked off her anticipated WITNESS: The Tour in Montreal, Quebec — rocking a series of dazzling bodysuits in the process.

The 32-year-old singer brought her colorful and campy fashion choices on the road, beginning with a red glittering long-sleeve, sequin, one-legged jumpsuit with asymmetrical skirt and matching hood — worn over a patent leather red bodysuit. She accessorized the scarlet style with fishnet stockings, over-the-knee red boots, mirror shades and a matching microphone.

After powering through a few of her hits — and flying high above the stage in a star-shaped ring — Perry changed into a salt and pepper look (yes, there were giant salt and pepper shakers to help drive it home).

The avant-garde black-and-white outfit paired a sleeveless, belted black latex bodysuit with white polkadot over-the-knee boots. To dress it up even more, Perry added one black ruffle sleeve to her right arm, balancing it out with a removable ruffle skirt on her left leg. On top? A circular hat with a black and white bullseye pattern.

Next up, Perry got cozy in a pair of elastic-waist, high-rise, wide-leg white pants with black grid pattern and matching belt. She paired the bold bottoms with a crop top that lit up to display a variety of messages, including words like “kiss” and images of peppermint candy.

Dancers with pink latex long-sleeve bodysuits and matching above-the-knee boots backed Perry up — each wearing paper-doll like cutouts of classic Perry costumes of yesteryear (including sweet candy looks from her “California Girl” video and her 2015 Super Bowl halftime show).

And yes, the left shark did show up too.

In her last half of the show, Perry changed into a striped electric blue latex number with sheer cutouts throughout that showed off her toned body. The athletic ensemble, which came with performances of songs like “Swish Swish,” was paired with futuristic sunglasses and sneakers.

She ended the show with a belted silver sequin long-sleeve bodysuit and Cher-inspired beaded headdress — cozying up to a young female fan she pulled from the audience.

Perry’s tour is in support of her fifth studio album, Witness, which was released on June 9 and has spawned the singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” “Swish Swish,” and “Save as Draft.”

The world tour will take her across the globe until next August, with opening act Noah Cyrus joining her on the road Sept. 19 through Nov. 1, Purity Ring from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20, and Carly Rae Jepsen from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5.

For tickets and dates, visit KatyPerry.com.