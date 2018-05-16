Celebrities are not shy about sharing face masks photos on social media in perfectly-lit selfies. But wearing face masks out in real life? That’s a feat only a few celebrities have attempted, including Jenna Dewan, Sarah Hyland and Brad Goreski. But now Katy Perry is joining their courageous club of face masketeers.

Perry was spotted leaving a dermatology clinic in Beverly Hills on Tuesday wearing a white, fitted sheet mask, an Adidas track suit and black sunglasses (we’re still not sure how her sunglasses stayed on).

She was joined by her mom, Mary Perry, who also sported the same white sheet mask for a glam and glowing mother-daughter moment.

BACKGRID

Perry joins an elite group of brave celebrities who multi-mask out in public.

In 2014, Dewan was famously photographed driving while masking.

We Tried It: Blend Your Own Face Masks with Salma Hayek

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland shared a photo of herself masking on her way to the first day of work in 2018.

Brad Goreski/Instagram

And Goreski made the most of his downtime, pampering at the pool with his Joanna Vargas face mask in 2017.