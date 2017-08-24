Every Standout Outfit Katy Perry Has Worn to the VMAs
From sequins to ruffles to custom-made grills, Perry isn’t afraid to make a statement on the red carpet
Posted on
More
1 of 8
2008
Ah, 2008: Back when Perry first burst onto the scene with her then-signature pinup curls and showgirl-esque outfits, and proved that every romper can be a formal romper if you simply put enough embellishments on it. Diamonds, rhinestones and feathers? Enough is truly never enough.
2 of 8
2009
For her second VMAs appearance, Perry went with four very important details: simple, short, sparkly and strapless. After all, who needs jewelry when your dress sparkles brighter than any diamond, and your cleavage is bound to steal the show anyway?
3 of 8
2010
Never let it be said that Katy Perry doesn't stick to a theme. After all, who else thought to match her outfit to the night's black-and-white color scheme? (Nobody, that's who.)
4 of 8
2011 ARRIVAL
Obviously, if you're up for video of the year for a song called "Firework" — which Perry would go on to win that night — you've got to break out all kinds of color, from the flowers in your hair to your perfectly coordinated nails. Sure, the parasol doesn't quite fit in with "Fireworks," but hey, pop stars love an accessory.
5 of 8
2011 INSIDE
And speaking of accessories … inside the show that night, Perry's style philosophy seemed to be: "put a hat on it."
6 of 8
2012
In 2012, Perry went for her most classic look yet, featuring waist-length black waves and a flowing, patterned gown. Of course, that gown was sheer, because this is the VMAs we're talking about, and everyone wants to show as much skin as possible.
7 of 8
2013
Before performing her single "Roar" for the very first time, Perry hit the red carpet in a very appropriate, leopard-print Emanuel Ungaro dress. However, the real centerpiece of her outfit was the custom grill she rocked, because nothing says "party" like diamonds on your teeth.
8 of 8
2014
Just like the rest of us, Katy Perry will never forget that magical moment when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore head-to-toe matching denim outfits. It was truly a cultural touchstone for us all.
See Also
More
More
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Line Is Releasing a Dress Just for PeopleStyle Readers
Gabrielle Union Still Has Her Bring It On Cheerleading Uniform in Her Closet - and More Style Truths from the Star
Christina El Moussa Models Her New DIFF Sunglasses Collaboration in a Bikini, of Course