Katy Perry Debuts Post-Split Platinum Pixie

Katy Perry is not chained to the lob.

Following her breakup from Orlando Bloom, the singer debuted her dramatic hair change on Instagram Thursday, showing off her new platinum pixie cut.

“So happy,” Perry, 32, said on her Instagram story of the “Michelle Williams-inspired” cut.

The newly-single star credited celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan for the hair transformation, in addition to Justin Anderson (who also is Miley Cyrus‘ colorist) and Melinda Miller-Rider for her extra platinum sheen.

Anderson spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about Perry’s lighter locks.

“Katy had a specific color in mind that she wanted, and I did my best to

take her there. The super blonde color works really well with her skin

tone,” said the dpHUE Creative Director.

“Transitioning to blonde can be rough, so I needed to be very careful with the lifting process. When I have clients go from black to blonde their hair can pull warm a few weeks later, so I make sure they take home the dpHUE Cool Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner to help avoid the unwanted brass and yellow tones. It will keep the color looking vibrant and shiny,” he said.

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Perry and Bloom, 40, dated for more than a year, but both of their reps confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday that “Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

The former couple was last seen together at Sunday’s Vanity Fair Oscars party after weeks of traveling apart. An onlooker told PEOPLE that the two didn’t have much interaction aside from posing for a photo together and mainly mingled with their own friends.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Also on Thursday, Perry tweeted how she’s dealing with the break up.

“How bout a new way of thinking for 2017. U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” she wrote.