Katy Perry Makes a Political Statement While Putting Her Retro Swim Style on Display

Katy Perry is soaking up some rays — and political commentary.

The 32-year-old singer shared a sunny new snap with her 64 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. Showing off her super-fit figure in a dusty-rose, retro swim outfit, Perry sits on a rock with what looks like an ocean view in the background. She wears a straw sun hat emblazoned with the message, “Start me up.”

But what might be the biggest standout in the snapshot is what the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress is holding in her right hand: a copy of Susan Bordo‘s new nonfiction tome The Destruction of Hillary Clinton.

"@CNN don't judge a book by it's cover ♏️," Perry captioned the shot simply.

“@CNN don’t judge a book by it’s cover ♏️,” Perry captioned the shot simply.

The book chronicles Hillary Clinton’s role in the 2016 presidential election and, according to its Amazon description, “is an answer to the question many have been asking: How did an extraordinarily well-qualified, experienced, and admired candidate—whose victory would have been as historic as Barack Obama’s—come to be seen as a tool of the establishment, a chronic liar, and a talentless politician?

The singer’s fit frame seems to be at least in part the result of a good deal of hard work put in — even during weekends away. For example, at Coachella in April, Perry didn’t hesitate to hit the gym between taking in shows.

“Sculpting,” she wrote next to an Instagram video, set to the song “Big For Your Boots” by Stormzy, showing her jumping from side to side while wearing a black Adidas sports bra and shorts.

🏺sculpting🏺cc: @elliegoulding A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Perry seemed to be more than ready for her beachy getaway before Tuesday, posting a hilariously odd video of the house-elf Dobby from the Harry Potter series doing what appears to be a hula-style dance near a palm tree.

“Me on vacation #calmbeforethestorm,” she captioned the Monday clip.

