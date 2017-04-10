Katy Perry Chops Off All Her Hair Into a Spiky Platinum Pixie

Katy Perry hasn’t been playing it safe with her hair lately. Since her breakup with Orlando Bloom, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer dyed her signature dark brown hair platinum blonde, cut it into a shorter shoulder-length bob and eventually changed it into a Michelle Williams-inspired pixie with the sides shaved. And now, Perry’s going shorter and spikier than ever.

In typical Katy Perry fashion, the star revealed her cut via a goofy video using a face-morphing filter on her Instagram story to reveal her boyish, buzzed cut (that appears to be styled in a mini-mohawk) cut by celebrity stylist Chris McMillan.

“When your eyelashes are longer than your hair, you know you’ve just gotten cut from Chris McMillan,” she said in the video.

She didn’t keep us waiting for the reveal long, however: Shortly thereafter, she posted two shots of her white-blonde choppy pixie do, putting her in the echelons of Zoë Kravitz and Kristen Stewart, who both recently have buzzed their locks and gone platinum.

