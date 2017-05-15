Pink (and Purple) Ladies! Katy Perry and Her Mom Spend Mother’s Day at the Museum of Ice Cream

Katy Perry is thinking pink!

The 32-year-old pop sensation stepped out Sunday with her mom Mary Hudson, as the twosome paid a visit to Los Angeles’ Museum of Ice Cream to celebrate Mother’s Day. For the occasion, Perry opted for an ensemble whose head-to-toe color palette matched the sweetness of the exhibit.

The singer’s blush hue extended from her sweatshirt and matching long skirt to her flip-flops and shoulder bag, while Hudson donned a purple shirt, floral-patterned over-shirt, black pants and matching shoes.

Might have to go to the dr tomorrow and have sprinkles pulled out of my ear holes. Will update you tomorrow 😩🍦🍩@museumoficecream #extra A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 15, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: John Mayer Reveals New Song Is About Ex Katy Perry: “Who Else Would I Be Thinking About? That Was My Only Relationship”

“Might have to go to the dr tomorrow and have sprinkles pulled out of my ear holes. Will update you tomorrow 😩🍦🍩@museumoficecream #extra,” Perry captioned an Instagram snap of herself submerged in sprinkles, her face and pixie cut the only visible body elements.

Perry and her mama weren’t the only mother-kid groups to visit the pop-up museum, which proved to be so popular that tickets are already sold out. Gwyneth Paltrow showed up with ex-husband Chris Martin and their kids Moses, 11, and Apple — who was celebrating her 13th birthday!

Flanked by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her little ones, Kim Kardashian West took daughter North, 3½, to check out the sugary décor.

swimming in sprinkles 🍦 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 12, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

You never know…maybe @kimkardashian and North will be on the other 📞line when you visit MOIC! 😜💓✨🍦 #museumoficecream A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on May 11, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

FROM PEN: Grammy News and Notes: Album of the Year Nominees

Details of Perry and her mom’s Sunday outing come fresh off the heels of the singer’s announcement that her brand-new album is titled Witness. Her first album since 2013’s Prism will be available June 9.

Early Monday, the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress also released her upcoming North American Witness Tour dates, kicking off Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and concluding Feb. 5 in Vancouver.

“It’s really quite brave,” Perry told EW of her new compilation earlier this month. “Sonically, it’s fun and dance-y and dark and light. It’s all of these things. It definitely is a change.”