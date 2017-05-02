Katy Perry never plays it safe with her style, and Monday night’s Met Gala, to which the co-host wore an ensemble from John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal collection for the big night honoring Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, was no exception. But it wasn’t just the dramatic red tulle, chiffon and silk confection and “witness”-enscribed headpiece that had us thinking, “Baby, you’re a firework!” The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer also turned to makeup goddess Pat McGrath to create the most captivating eye makeup of the night, which had us mesmerized even through Perry’s veil.

OBSESSED with the SENSATIONAL @katyperry in @maisonmargiela by @jgalliano #metgala2017 💙❤️💙❤️ #makeupbypatmcgrath #DARKSTAR006 A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on May 1, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

If you were dying to see McGrath’s latest Dark Star 006 Dark Matter makeup kit in action, here it is, in all its audacious glory. Perry displayed her appreciation for McGrath’s masterful work in a video which the makeup artist shared exclusively with PeopleStyle.

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Met Gala Looks That You Need to See from the Back

“There’s been some major situations all day but this is the last major situation by Pat McGrath. Don’t cry for me, mhm,” she said in the video.

The look’s major, all right: The moody metallic blue was accessorized with Swarovski crystals at the inner corners of her eyes for an extra dose of cool. Perry clearly was feeling herself, and continued singing, “It’s a major situation.”

“I created two looks on Katy throughout the night, all inspired by the Comme des Garçons theme and Katy’s own style,” McGrath told PeopleStyle. “Through the veil of her red carpet look, I explored the dichotomy of femininity meeting masculinity, fearlessly paying homage to embellished beauty with its daring use of color on both her elongated, bold blue eye from Pat McGrath Labs in Dark Star 006 Version: UltraViolet Blue and defined, sparkling red lip from Pat McGrath Labs in Lust 004.”

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

To heighten the intensity of her eyes, McGrath swept an onyx shade from the CoverGirl TruNaked Shadow Palette Jewels as a base, before blending the brown and blue shades in the UltraViolet Blue from the Dark Star 006 kit. “Theatrical glitter” and the aforementioned Swarovski crystals gave the look a shimmering finish.

McGrath kept the star’s skin natural by applying a sheer amount of the CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation (Perry’s a CoverGirl herself and collaborated with the brand for her own collection) just where it was needed, then added some CoverGirl Outlast All Day Soft Touch Concealer on areas requiring more coverage, like under the eyes and around the nose.

#MetGala2017 prep 💙💙💙 Guess WHO? xxPat 🖤 #DARKSTAR006 A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on May 1, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

For the after party, McGrath amped up Perry’s lids, making them even smokier, while toning down her lips. “I created a nude lip paired an even smokier Dark Star 006 eye, plus a silver crystal tear,” she told us. “Katy was a dream to work with and looked divine. I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

What did you think about Katy Perry’s daring Margiela look last night at the Met Gala? Sound off below!