A-list performers took the stage at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert on Sunday to show their love and support for the victims of the deadly terror attack on Manchester Arena last month, bringing some solace to the crowds through their songs and powerful messages of resilience. But one performer, Katy Perry, paid tribute in another creative way — by wearing an outfit covered in photos of the victims.

The singer wore a white long-sleeve mini dress that featured photos of the 22 victims along the collar, bottom of the sleeves and formed the shape of a heart across the back of the dress. She added a feathered Sonia Rykiel cape to the look and white stacked-heel boots.

During her time on stage Perry asked the audience to shout “I love you” to one another before singing her hit, “Part of Me.” She also told concert goers, “It’s not always easy to choose love, right? Especially in moments like this it can be difficult,” adding, “But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit show was organized less than two weeks after a terrorist attack killed 22 and injured over 100 people outside her Manchester concert on May 22. Grande returned to the city to perform alongside Perry and a number of other A-list stars including, Marcus Mumford, Imogen Heap, Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, Victoria Mónet, the Black Eyed Peas, Mac Miller and Miley Cyrus.

Grande also showed support through her outfit wearing a “One Love Manchester” oversize sweatshirt during her performance, which included some of her hit songs in honor of one of the victims, Olivia Campbell, 15.

Grande recalled meeting Campbell’s mother saying, “As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying,” she said as she fought back tears. “And she said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.”

Proceeds from the concert benefit the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack.

