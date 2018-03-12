Katy Perry Says Short Hair Has Changed Her Outlook on Makeup: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind'

After experimenting with every bold hairstyle and makeup look imaginable, Katy Perry has learned to use beauty as a tool for empowerment. The pop superstar continues to share that message through her CoverGirl status. She’s already launched two makeup collections with the cosmetics company and is now moving onto her third, complete with cat-themed eye shadow, false lashes and baby blue lip gloss. But for Perry, makeup doesn’t only give her the chance to take on a new character, it also liberates her and brings out inner confidence.

“I love makeup’s power to transform and empower,” the American Idol judge tells PeopleStyle. “It could be a day look gloss that you glam up with some glitter to go out. It’s a little whisper of a lash to put new curtains on the windows to your soul. There’s something for everyone in this collection, and it allows anyone to be anything!”

The 33-year-old singer went through a transformation herself last year, when she chopped her hair into a short platinum pixie cut — a change that she says has inspired a new outlook on her makeup routine as well.

“The short hair obviously really puts your face at the forefront — there’s nothing to hide behind! I focus on clean, beautiful skin, and then a statement eye or a statement lip,” she shares. “I love playing with unexpected colors for my eyes, so the Cool Kat Palette is a favorite at the moment. And with the weather getting warmer, especially here in South America where I’m on tour, Katy Kat Gloss is such a cheerful way to dress up your smile.”

The singer says she takes on new personas frequently, from being on tour, hosting American Idol and beyond. For Idol, she says her look is “classic with a twist, to last all day,” whereas when she’s on tour, she goes for “retro space age boldness,” and everyday, it’s “all me with a pop of gloss or a lash.”

So when it came time to concept her latest assortment of products, Perry made sure to create something that could transform everyone — with false lashes, two eye shadow palettes, and lip gloss shades ranging from hot pink to indigo. But this time, she added a little extra sparkle into the collection as well with shimmer in her shadows and loose glitter pots.

“I love that we have both a warm and a cool eyeshadow palette – all pressed into the shape of kitty faces, naturally,” she shares. “I’m really excited to finally add glitter to my collection.”

And if you’re not sure how to incorporate the look into your makeup routine, she has a few pointers: “You might think that glitter is only a stage look or only a night look, but you can just pat on a touch of glitter on your lips (or even on your eyelids!) for that subtle shine for your day. Never dull your shine for anything or anyone.”

When she’s not busy going glam, Perry, who is in the middle of her Witness tour, also focuses on her physical and mental health through massage, meditation and a healthy diet.

“Self-care is definitely about balance, especially when I’m on the road,” she says. “I take time for massage and acupuncture to keep my muscles and joints recover from running around the stage for 2 hours every show. I do yoga, I meditate, and I try to eat well to keep my energy up and to avoid getting sick while I’m traveling.”

And she makes sure to focus on herself on a regular basis. “Taking time for myself is definitely important — I’m a person who puts a personal stamp on everything I do, from my tour to my makeup line, so it’s easy to get swept up into a vortex of work and approvals, but I also get energized and refreshed from having the privilege to do what I love for a living and be able to express myself in so many ways creatively.”