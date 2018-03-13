Katy Perry caused a little bit of chaos on Monday night’s episode of American Idol when she toppled on the ground while dancing with one contestant during her audition.

The judge, joined by fellow musicians Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, got up on her feet to dance while contestant Michelle Sussett sang Selena’s “Techno Cumbia.” However, Perry ran into some trouble when she and Sussett started dropping it low. The pop superstar accidentally lost her balance in her high heels and fell over onto the ground laughing.

“Oh my god!” Sussett laughed as Perry fell over, which had the “Swish Swish” singer suffering from a wardrobe malfunction in her sparkly mini, revealing her undergarments. Thankfully, producers strategically covered up the malfunction by placing an American Idol logo over the exposed area.

“Oh dear god…there are things a man can’t unsee,” Bryan joked as he and Richie rushed over to conceal Perry, who brushed off the fall and quickly hopped back up.

“There are some things you have to do for the business!” Richie laughed as he stood in front of her. “You all right? You covered?” he asked once she stood up.

This isn’t the only crazy moment that’s happened on the new American Idol. During Sunday night’s premiere episode, Perry also made one contestant’s audition a moment to remember.

During his facetime with the judges, Benjamin Glaze, an electronic store cashier from Enid, Oklahoma, admitted to Perry and the panel that he hadn’t locked lips with anyone before.

“I’ve never been in a relationship,” he said. “I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.”

Then without any hesitation, Perry stood from her seat and said, “Come here, Benjamin. Come here right now!” and planted a kiss on his cheek. At the last second, Perry turned her head and landed a kiss on his lips!

“I really enjoyed meeting you today,” Perry said at the end of the audition. “You gave my heart a flutter. I think you’re really sweet but truthfully, there are just some people that are outsinging you right now and so I don’t think it’d be fair to put you in that kind of competition. Next time just take your time. I think you were a bit rushed and I think that’s because I sped up your BPM of the heartbeat.”