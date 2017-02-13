Every year, the Grammy Awards are known to be the most unexpected and over the top red carpet of the season. And it makes perfect sense considering all of the outlandish, theatrical things these nominees wear on a regular basis as part of their day job being some of the biggest pop stars in the world. After all, where else can you get everything from Oscar-worthy ball gowns, to a man painted entirely gold, and even a woman who appears to have fashioned a dress out of a #MAGA throw blanket. But if you thought the looks on the red carpet were awe-inspiring, just wait until you see what A-listers like Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, and Lady Gaga chose to wear out to celebrate this big night in music.

Katy Perry started off the night debuting a brand new look, a full head of bleach blonde hair, which she paired with a Tom Ford dress that was a far cry from her usual moving, light-up, technicolor gowns. Instead, the pop star went from something very understated with a long sleeve champagne colored column dress that was sequins on top and feathers on bottom. After a brief costume change into a white pantsuit for the very political performance of her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” Perry attended the after party circuit wearing an equally simple, yet sexy, black jumpsuit with a deep scoop neck, faux double breasted blazer buttons, and thigh-high slits up the legs to give an extra flash of skin.

Chrissy Teigen also attended the ceremony with her husband John Legend wearing an illusion dress with tons ornate crystallized embroidery, tons of straps, and tons of skin-exposing cutouts, all ending in a fringe-laden skirt. To celebrate with all the winners from last night at the GQ party, the Sports Illustrated model changed into something a little more covered-up and casual, wearing a burnt orange Paule Ka long sleeve satin wrap dress, cinched at the waist with a tan and gold belt.

Lady Gaga, on the other hand, we pure rock and roll from start to finish. The pop star was clearly taking her role performing with Metallica deadly seriously, beginning with the moment she arrived on the red carpet with freshly dyed pastel pink hair, pitch black sunglasses, a custom, under-boob baring crop top with spiky sleeves, chain-covered booty shorts, and thigh-high boots with some serious heels. For her performance with the iconic heavy metal band Gaga changed into one of their vintage rock tees and a ripped-up fishnet bodysuit, before making her final change of the evening, channeling Blondie in even more asymmetrical black leather with a glittery silver and blue lightening bolt across the side.

