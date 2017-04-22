People

Katy Perry Gets a Kardashian Inspired Make-Over — and Kim Is Already a Fan!

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Christopher Polk/Getty

Look out Kardashian clan, there’s someone coming for your style.

Katy Perry posted a photo of herself channeling one of the signature Kardashian looks, complete with bleach blonde hair, braids and a skin-baring body suit.

Katy Kardashian

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer wrote, “Katy Kardashian” in the caption, and it seems the Kardashians are not complaining as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner liked the photo.

Katy Perry/Instagram

Kim even commented with fire and kiss face emojis.

Perry, 32, recently morphed into yet another celebrity, channeling Guy Fieri on Thursday, complete with his trademark hair.

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

“Happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri,” Perry captioned her side-by-side comparison photo on Instagram and Twitter.

With spiked edges and oversized black sunglasses, she looked almost identical to Fieri. All she needed was one of his retro bowling shirts.