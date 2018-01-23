Minnie Mouse has finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The beloved Disney character was honored with the 2,627th star in front of El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, 40 years after Mickey Mouse received his in 1978 and became the first cartoon character to get a star.

Katy Perry, along with Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, shared a few words for the “official First Lady of Walt Disney Company” who marked her 90th anniversary in entertainment since first being created in 1928.

Katy Perry at the star dedication for Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Not only did the singer honor Minnie with a special presentation, Perry also dressed in the iconic toon’s red and white polka dots by wearing a custom dress and hat by Christian Siriano.

“Who wore it best, who wore it best?” Perry began her presenter’s speech.

And Perry wasn’t the only one wearing a one-of-a-kind designer ensemble: Minnie wore a custom Coach look that coincided with the celebration of the brand’s launch of a special-edition Disney x Coach collection inspired by her and National Polka Dot Day.

“I was maybe two or three years old and into my peripheral vision came Minnie and Mickey Mouse-printed diapers. That was my very first memory ever. And of course, it turned into a lifelong devotion,” said the American Idol judge, who brought her two nieces to the star ceremony.

“Speaking of polka dots, her style is the epitome of fun fashion, trust. To this day no one rocks a bow, the color red or a dot quite like her, trust me I am trying,” Perry told the crowd, highlighting her sartorial tribute. “Seeing Minnie is like returning home. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many, and she does it with an effortless bat of a lash, don’t you girl.”

Heidi Klum attends star ceremony for Minnie Mouse on Hollywood Walk of Fame Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Disney

Adding, “The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic, and I can’t think of anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend, Minerva Mouse. A love affair with Disney, but more specifically Minnie, it’s been something that has been a thread through my entire life and rarely does a year go by without us reuniting in one of her many magical castles.”

Also in attendance was Heidi Klum, who wore a black and white version of Minnie’s signature polka dots which she accessorized with a pair of sequinned ears.

“Congratulations Minnie! You are the ultimate it girl, fashionista and friend. Thank you for asking me to celebrate you on your special day when you received your #HollywoodWalkofFame star! Thank you for always reminding me to embrace my inner child and stay young at heart forever,” Klum wrote on Instagram and Twitter.