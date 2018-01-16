Getty Images

Katy Perry has tried nearly everything when it comes to beauty: blue hair, pink hair, short pixie cuts, black lipstick, the list goes on. But the “Swish Swish” singer, who is launching a new lipgloss collection with Covergirl, hasn’t tried one thing: plastic surgery. And she’s talking about it candidly.

“I haven’t had any,” Perry tells Refinery29 about whether she’s gone under the knife. “I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real.”

But just because she hasn’t gotten plastic surgery herself doesn’t mean she doesn’t believe in it. In fact, in addition to recommending injections for dark circles, Perry encourages women to get work done – as long as they’re sure it will make them happy. But before anyone makes anything permanent, she recommends they try to feel better about themselves from within first.

“Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like ‘Go ahead!,” she says. “Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.”