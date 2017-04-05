Katy Perry Googles 'Katy Perry Hot' for a Confidence Boost After Posting Some Unflattering Pics to Instagram

With an endless supply of fresh-off-the-runway fashions, content managers to post only the most stunning photos to their social media pages, and access to Photoshop for flawless images in every magazine around the world, it’s easy to think that celebrities actually did wake up like that. But despite being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Katy Perry has never shied away from sharing some of the more unflattering aspects of what it takes to look just so perfect day in and day out, regularly poking fun at herself on social media.

And this Tuesday was no exception. The star first shared a goofy throwback photo and followed it up with a string of close-up shots straight from the massage table. But just because Perry is willing to share every embarrassing moment with her fans doesn’t mean she couldn’t also use a little self-esteem boost every now and then, in the form of a quick Google search for hot images of herself.

It all started on April Fool’s Day when the singer shared the above throwback photo of herself at the cusp of the millennium, sitting in front of a classic blue-backed iMac desktop computer with her short cropped hair messily disheveled, wearing only a grey sports bra and gym shorts. Perry captioned the shot, “I’m proud to announce the cover for my 4th album!” before later revealing to her followers that it was all just a prank, writing, “Happy April Fools! Been plotting in the same type of sports bra from my IM and laminated calendar since 99′”

On Tuesday, she was at it again, sharing a look into her FaceTime with a record label manager, which happened to be taking place mid-facial massage. Along with the three relaxing, if double-chin inducing, images of herself, she wrote, “WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD❗”

She then looked back at her most recent posts and decided she needed a pick-me-up. And thanks to those aforementioned magazine spreads, there was no shortage of flawless photos available to her to choose from.

The singer posted a third photo to Instagram on Tuesday evening, a screenshot of her phone’s web browser on which she had simply google image searched “Katy Perry Hot,” bringing up an image of herself wearing just a rosary, denim bra, and cutoffs while giving a sultry glance to the camera in the midst of juicing an lemon. Perry captioned the shot, “was feeling insecure about my last two posts so,” proving that when you’re feeling a little down, there’s no better cure than a Google Image search result page packed full of smoldering photos of yourself to remind you you’re not doing too badly after all.

