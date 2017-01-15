Blonde Ambition! Katy Perry Rocks New Bleached Bob at Art Show Before Orlando Bloom’s Birthday

Is Katy Perry trying to have more fun?

The star, 32, was spotted at her pal Sham Ibrahim’s art show Palm Springs, California, sporting a new blond bob, ditching her signature raven tresses.

At the art show, Perry wore wire-rimmed glasses and a black coat as she and the pop artist posed in front of a portrait of President-elect Donald Trump.

Later in the evening, Perry celebrated her boyfriend Orlando Bloom‘s birthday with the actor’s friends and a surprise guest: his mom!

Bloom shared an adorable photo of the mother-son duo embracing after his mom made her surprise entrance to his birthday bash.

“Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum,” he captioned the post.

Perry snapped a clip of her main man blowing out the candles on his owl-inspired birthday cake. The star, 32, could be heard yelling, “Wahhh! Go around, go around, go around!” while Bloom circled his cake to extinguish all of the candles.

Bloom’s adorable post about his mom comes just weeks after the actor celebrated the holidays with Perry’s family. After celebrating Thanksgiving together, Bloom also joined Perry and her family for some holiday fun, celebrating a white Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

What do you think of Katy Perry’s new tresses? Sound off below!