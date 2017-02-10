Katy Perry: ‘I’ve Given Up on What People Think About Me’

Katy Perry is going to do exactly what she wants when she wants—and she doesn’t care what you think about it.

“I’ve given up on what people think about me,” Perry tells PEOPLE during a new interview about her new shoe line, which is featured in the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. “I have a great group of people around me that I listen to and value their opinions.”

That’s ever more true when it comes to her social media. She is one of the most-followed celebrities online, with 60.2 million followers on Instagram and 95.7 million followers on Twitter. Don’t bother leaving her a message there, though: “I gave up on scrolling down on the comments,” she says.

In fact, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer thrives on ignoring the haters—especially when it comes to fashion, as her audacious outfits have helped catapult her to success (and influenced her new footwear line, which launches on katyperrycollections.com on February 16).

“Fashion is a way to express yourself,” she says. “We can say we’re funny or romantic or serious or sarcastic just by how we display ourselves.”

You can also find inspiration in fashion, she says. “When I first got to L.A., I cultivated my style on a budget, always shopping at thrift stores or vintage stores,” says Perry. “Once, I found these flats that looked like Dalmatian dogs. They had ears that moved and a tongue that stuck out. They were such a conversation piece.”

“That’s what is so great about fashion,” she says. “It’s a form of communication. You don’t have to start a smoking habit to start talking to someone. You can just wear cool shoes. It’s an icebreaker.”

