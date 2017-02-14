Katy Perry Wishes She Was Able to Dress Differently; More ‘Utilitarian’

Katy Perry, when not dressing like Tom Ford-designed feather disco balls, actually prefers simpler outfit choices. And, if it were up to her, she’d go for a Steve Jobs-inspired uniform.

“One day I’d like to be a tech giant and wear the same utilitarian thing every day,” the singer, 32, told PEOPLE during an interview featured in this week’s issue, on newsstands now.

That’s why, when she’s not in the spotlight, she keeps her look practical: “Five days a week, I’m in an Adidas tracksuit and slides,” she says.

The other days of the week, she goes for bursts of color, quirky costumes and audacity top to bottom—all qualities she infused into her new 40-piece footwear line, available starting this week on katyperrycollections.com.

“There are so many different vibes [ in the line] because that’s who I am, and I love so many different things,” Perry tells PEOPLE. “They all represent my personality and the many moods and characters I’ve displayed throughout my life and career. Fashion is a way to express yourself, so I wanted to make personality pieces that will help you put an exclamation mark at the end of your wardrobe. We can say we’re funny or romantic or serious or sarcastic just by how we display ourselves.”

And, even if you don’t like what she wears—be it crazy, kooky or completely bland—she doesn’t really care, anyway.

