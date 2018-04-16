If there’s one star who isn’t afraid to go for a daring hairstyle, it’s Katy Perry. After getting a Michelle Williams-inspired platinum pixie over a year ago, the singer was inspired to switch up her look after completing the Asian leg of her latest global tour, Witness: The Tour.

“And that’s a wrap on the Asian leg of Witness The Tour! Fell in love with many different cherry blossoms from Tokyo to South Korea… so @rickhenryla and I decided I should become one 🌸,” Perry captioned her debut selfie of the new hot pink ‘do.

Perry turned to celebrity colorist Rick Henry, who has accompanied her throughout her entire Witness: The Tour jaunt around the world, for the color update. And when PeopleStyle caught up with Henry to talk about thinking pink, he said the change didn’t take as long as one might expect.

“I used Joico’s Pink Color Butter for the whole dye process — it’s a very easy color line to use,” Henry tells PeopleStyle. “Being that she was already blonde, the entire process from start to finish took about 30 minutes.”

Being that Perry’s rocked the same icy blonde hue for such a long time, once the pop star and her colorist saw Japan’s signature blooming cherry blossoms and their “different shades of pink,” they immediately knew what they wanted to do to her hair.

“Katy has been platinum for a while now,” says Henry. “As you know, she loves to change up her look. It was the perfect time to do that and have little fun with the color. She’s also a very colorful person and I would say pink is one of her favorites!”

After the ultra-quick color process, Henry says Perry immediately fell in love with her spring-appropriate look. “She loved it! It was exactly how she envisioned it,” he says.

And the colorist thinks the punchy pink hue was the perfect complement to the singer’s edgy cut. “It takes her pixie cut to the next level,” he says. “Changing the color keeps it fun and exciting.”