Katy Perry's Love for Disney Style Extends Far Beyond Her American Idol Snow White Outfit

When celebrities visit Disney, they really get into the spirit of make believe. Some don Mickey Mouse ears while others channel their favorite princess hairstyles (looking at you Blake Lively). But there’s one celebrity that takes her love for the genre to soaring new heights.

Katy Perry consistently expresses her love for all-things Disney with over-the-top thematic outfits, whether she’s in the amusement park or not. During Sunday night’s Disney-themed episode of American Idol, Perry showed her commitment to the craft by dressing up as an exact replica of Snow White, one of her most ambitious costumes yet. She wore the same dress, wig, headband — everything — to completely emulate the Disney princess. It shocked viewers (their resemblance is uncanny!) and got us thinking about all the previous times she dressed up like her favorite characters.

Turns out, she loves a good Disney get-up as much as she loves drinking out of Cinderella’s glass slipper (more on that later). So we rounded up every time the pop star’s Disney fandom was at a level 11.

PRINCESS PERFECT

The American Idol cast headed to Disneyland Resort in California to film Sunday night’s episode and Perry took the dress code to new extremes. While her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, kept things casual, she dressed in an exact replica of Snow White’s corseted ball gown. She even dressed up her dog in a Mickey Mouse costume!

FAIRYTALE MOMENT

To tease the show, she wore an elaborate sparkly and embellished ball gown that looked just like Cinderella’s. She even wore glass slippers and had Bryan try them on to recreate the ugly step sister moment in the story.

But what was not by the script was what she did after the shoe sizing test. After Bryan recalled that someone drank beer out of their boot at one of his concerts, Perry decided to take a swig from her own heels! (See for yourself — and be prepared to be queasy — in the video below.)

TOTALLY TWINNING

Most celebrities bring their co-stars and acting inspirations to celebrate getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So Minnie Mouse followed suit, bringing her favorite fan, Perry, to join in the festivities with her. In January 2018 they even coordinated outfits for the big day, with Perry wearing Minnie’s signature polka dots and hair accessories.

HORSING AROUND

In December 2017 Perry stopped by Disney World wearing head-to-toe Mickey merch — literally. She donned blue sparkly Mickey ears, a cartoon-print tee and matching leggings and even had Mickey decals on her white sneakers. Talk about commitment!

GLAMOUR GALS

Perry first met up with Minnie in 2009 in Disney World wear she sported her signature ears with bow and wore a cartoon graphic sweater of Mickie and Minnie.

BESTIES

And finally, she made a pit stop at Disney World in 2014 to hang with Mickey and Minnie, and even though her dress isn’t exactly a Disney costume, her smile really says it all — she was still living her very best life.