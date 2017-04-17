Katy Perry in ‘Good Spirits’ at Coachella After Split with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry sure knows how to help partygoers and Coachella attendees recover from a long weekend.

The star threw an Easter Day recovery brunch on Sunday to help celebrate the launch of her new footwear line near Coachella in Indio, California. Fresh off of her breakup with Orlando Bloom — who’s also making his way around the Coachella party circuit, and the ladies, this weekend — the singer “seemed to be in good spirits,” says an onlooker.

Perry, 32, was spotted laughing and dancing it up with pal Mia Moretti, who was one of the DJs for the event. Although she didn’t stay long, Perry made her way around the outdoor soirée looking fab in all white. She rocked jean shorts, a top and a see-through cover up, and of course, in the spirit of Easter, the star accessorized with a bunny purse.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer cooled down at Juicero’s pop-up juice station, where she opted for the Beta Glow (a yummy blend of orange, ginger, lemon and carrot). Perry also made sure to check out a giant display of her new shoe collection, and on her way out, she stopped to pose for photos with adoring partygoers.

After a budding romance filled with PDA-packed vacations, spending time with each other’s families and celebrating the holidays together, Bloom, 40, and Perry called it quits last month.

At the time, a Perry source said that over the last few weeks, the relationship “just became more and more work to make it work,” said the source. “Because this wasn’t something permanent, it just became time to take a break.”