Go for the Bold! Katy Perry Rocks Head-to-Toe Versace for a Night Out on the Town in Hollywood

Katy Perry has never met a bold pattern she wasn’t afraid to try.

After sporting a red and white polka dot look earlier this week, the songstress headed out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night in an ensemble that was anything but casual. Perry sported a two-piece outfit by Versace featuring the “Wild Baroque” print, a mix of leopard under a gold pattern reminiscent of the highly ornate architectural style.

Perry’s pieces are straight from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 tribute collection, bringing back the baroque print that made a previous appearance in Versace’s 1992 line. The skinny jeans rings up at a cool $1,475, while the crew neck sweatshirt will set you back $1,225.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Katy Perry Katy Perry Instagram

Katy Perry Katy Perry Instagram

Katy Perry Katy Perry Instagram

The new American Idol judge had some fun showing off her look on Instagram, lip syncing along to Bruno Mars’ song “Versace on the Floor” before heading out to eat.

“All she needs is a wall to work,” Perry captioned a posed photo, giving some love to the back of her ensemble.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

She also accessorized with strappy black heels, dangling gold earrings and a black belt with a gold buckle. And don’t forget the sunglasses, which seemed to be more of a prop for her mini photo shoot and didn’t make it out on the town.

Katy Perry and a friend Katy Perry Instagram

Is Katy Perry the only person who could pull off this look? Sound off in the comments below.