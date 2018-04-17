Katy Perry Has Another American Idol Wardrobe Malfunction — But It's Nothing Tape Can't Fix

Katy Perry is giving the American Idol logo a workout!

For the second time this season, the judge needed a little digital coverage after a clothing mishap — but, as always, she took the incident in stride.

Moments after contestant Maddie Poppe finished her collaborative “Bubbly” performance with Colbie Caillat during Monday night’s episode, Perry let out a huge laugh that her silver jumpsuit just couldn’t handle. Her face dropped as she announced, “I just split my pants!”

The 33-year-old singer then stood up and turned around to prove the rip to the audience. Fellow judge Lionel Richie jumped to cover her backside, but he was too slow, leaving a strategically placed show logo to hide the split from TV viewers.

As Perry paced the stage laughing in disbelief, Richie jokingly shouted, “Save the children!” Luke Bryan simply chuckled from his seat.

Luckily, there’s nothing that a little tape can’t patch up. A crew member came to Perry’s aid as she leaned over and said, “Tape my butt.” The judge then apologized while very gently sitting back down in her chair to prevent another mishap.

I have good news and bad news today – ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018

Perry shared a video of the hilarious wardrobe malfunction on Twitter, Monday.

“I have good news and bad news today,” she wrote. ” I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but : I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun.”

Perry suffered another unintended exposure earlier this season, when she got up to dance as contestant Michelle Sussett sang Selena’s “Techno Cumbia.” The pop star ran into some trouble when she and Sussett started dropping it low, accidentally losing her balance in her high heels and falling onto the ground laughing.

“Oh my God!” Sussett laughed as Perry fell over, which had the “Swish Swish” singer suffering from a wardrobe malfunction in her sparkly Greta Constantine mini, revealing her undergarments.

“Oh dear God … there are things a man can’t unsee,” Bryan joked as he and Richie rushed over to conceal Perry, who brushed off the fall and quickly hopped back up.