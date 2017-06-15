We’ve all had those moments where we look at our closets, realize we have nothing to wear and wish we had a magical outfit organizer device like Cher in Clueless. Well, Eloquii‘s new project is just like Cher’s magical closet, but better. The size 12+ retailer is launching a closet revamp video series where a style expert helps women revamp their closets. The first episode is here and yes, we’ve already added every single piece into our shopping carts.

Eloquii tapped Katie Sturino as its Closet Confidential Style Expert, who you probably know through her website 12ish Style and as being the dog mom to Insta-famous Toast Meets World. In every episode, she’ll help real customers tackle new trends with the latest styles from Eloquii.

The first episode features Tori, a 22-year-old “brunch expert” who wants help incorporating prints and bold colors into her all-black-everything N.Y.C. wardrobe. And right away, Sturino doesn’t hold back dressing Tori in a tassel-trimmed romper, ($124) and a tropical bird-printed pajama set ($69.90) all while giving helpful hints in styling options and re-wear possibilities.

Sturino also found a summery nautical fit-and-flare dress ($129.90) for Tori to get out of that LBD rut and teamed it with a shiny metallic bomber ($119.90) which looks so much cooler than a go-to black leather jacket.

You can shop all of these pieces right now at eloquii.com and check back for a new episode of Closet Confidential every month.

What do you think of Tori’s new look?