Florals for spring may not be a groundbreaking choice, but mother-daughter duo Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise just proved how timeless the trend is.

Just one day after the actress brought mother Kathleen Stothers-Holmes as her plus-one for a bash in New York City celebrating director Ava DuVernay, Holmes and her 12-year-old mini-me stepped out for the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House on Monday night.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, seemed to take inspiration from Meghan Markle‘s wedding gown, rocking a boat neck floral embroidered dress by Zac Posen for the occasion. Holmes even looked like she was dressed for royal wedding in the romantic dress, as shades of green were also selected over the weekend by Queen Elizabeth, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Kate Middleton’s pregnant sister Pippa Middleton at Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19th nuptials.

The design also featured embroidered blue flowers connected by vines, making it the perfect ensemble for the season.

Suri, 12, was also a flower child for the event, wearing a long-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress that fell below the knee and ballet flats. But rather than delicate flowers like her mom’s dress, the daughter of Tom Cruise went for a bold red rose pattern on a light blue background.

The pair both wore their brunette locks in curls, with Suri adding a headband to complete the look. (The almost-teenager appears to have an affinity for headpieces: she rocked a tiara and a flower crown in Holmes’ Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s latest birthday.)

Holmes hinted that the evening was another family affair, sharing a black and white photo with her own mother on Instagram.

“We loved seeing @abtofficial tonight!” she captioned the shot, adding the hashtag #blessed.

The actress also thanked Malcolm Carfrae, founder of Carfrae Consulting, for making the night possible.

She wrote, “Thank you @mcarfrae for having my family and me to the most spectacular opening night gala for @abtofficial.”