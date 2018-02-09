Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers

New York Fashion Week has seen some major changes over the last few years. Many moved their shows to Paris (including Rodarte, Altuzarra and Proenza Schouler), while other labels skipped showing all together. Last season, Kanye West announced he would not participate in NYFW and released a viral fashion show/ad campaign starring his wife Kim Kardashian West, who modeled the looks in staged paparazzi shots instead. And now, a NYFW mainstay, designer Zac Posen, is following suit.

In an Instagram post, the designer announced that his NYFW moment would consist of an “intimate portfolio” of his dear friend Katie Holmes modeling his collection. Photographer Daniel King captured Holmes in a series of glamorous ball gowns, slinky evening dresses and simple button-down shirts in the black-and-white shots that evoke an old school vintage vibe.

“The shoot took place in the House of Z studio, the atelier, and outdoors,” Posen said in a press release. “The photos shot over two days mark an incredible friendship between Katie and me, and her incredible ability to show the different facets of my collection, my dedication to empower women and my commitment and love of American glamour.”

Posen also released a behind-the-scenes video of the project that shows his pieces hanging on clothing racks throughout his studio and many moments of Holmes modeling on-set.

“It is an honor to be a part of @zacposen collection. It was so much fun to collaborate with him and @christopherniquet and @daniel_w_king,” Holmes wrote on Instagram.

The designer and actress have been good friends for years. They’ve attended the Met Gala together, she’s supported him at his past fashion shows and she often wears his designs on the red carpet.

This new move by Posen comes after many seasons of change at New York Fashion Week. Between designers moving to other fashion capitals and many embracing the “see now, buy now model” the most fashionable trend is all about mixing up conventional ways with something personal and creative.