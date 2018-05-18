Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t a fan of fascinators.

While in London to cover the royal wedding for Today, co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Gifford are kicking their style into high-British gear. Although the trio will be reporting from outside of Windsor Castle, they still plan on dressing in their royal best for the occasion. But don’t expect to see Gifford sporting a fascinator, the traditional decorative headpiece covered with feathers, flowers or beads.

“I told you, they always feel like half a hat to me,” Gifford said during the show’s live broadcast as Kotb tried on a small lavender headpiece.

Nathan Congleton/ABC

Kotb, on the other hand, previously told PEOPLE she “likes” the fascinator tradition.

“I sort of like it only because it fits, you know what I mean. I have difficulty in the hat department. I have since I was a kid. I was always the XL, I was the kid with like the huge melon and so a fascinator makes me feel normal because its just that headband,” she said. “I think they are cool. I mean we will never wear them again.”

Nathan Congleton/ABC

Guthrie agreed. “It covers up your bad hair if you are having a bad hair day, just by being large and colorful! So I think they have their function but I don’t see us working the show like our everyday wear,” she told us.

Tune in: Tomorrow On Wedding Day: Guthrie and Kotb Co-Anchor ‘TODAY at the Royal Wedding,’bBeginning at 4:30 AM ET.