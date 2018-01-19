Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

It’s been an entire decade since Katherine Heigl tried on her best and worst bridesmaid dresses for James Marsden in 27 Dresses. But that doesn’t mean anyone — Heigl included — has stopped reminiscing about the iconic romantic comedy (or stopped streaming it!).

“It has been 10 whole years since I had the privilege of getting to be a part of one of my favorite projects 27 dresses,” Heigl captioned an Instagram photo of herself from the film. “At the time I was a 28 year old gal planning her own wedding and wearing Invisalign to correct my snaggle teeth for the wedding pics.”

A decade later, the actress is a long ways away from the single gal she played back in 2007.

“Now I am a 39 year old mother of three celebrating 10 years of marriage and letting my snaggle teeth make a comeback cause I ultimately liked them better that way.”

Heigl continued, “Good lord a hell of a lot can happen in 10 years! Happy 10 years 27 dresses! I had the time of my life being a part of your good old fashioned romantic frivolity and am so grateful to have had the experience, made the friends and kept the memories! #27dresses”