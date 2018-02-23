Katherine Heigl Shares Photo in Her Favorite Nursing Bra Post-Weight Loss

Colleen Kratofil
February 23, 2018 11:12 AM

 

Katherine Heigl has been baring it all lately! Last week she shared lingerie and bikini-clad photos documenting her weight loss journey after giving birth to her 13-month-old son. And now, she’s stripping down to her intimates again — this time, for another inspiring cause.

She acknowledged in her Instagram caption that another underwear shot of herself is “starting to feel gratuitous” but posed in her favorite nursing bra to raise money for the nonprofit Hourglass Underground.

In a post on her blog, Heavenly Days, Heigl explained that she takes her bras “very seriously” and found her all-time favorite with Jenette Bras. (She calls the brand the “mecca for busty women.”) And now, she’s helping spread the word about the brand’s latest initiative. Every purchase of Jenette’s strapless bra styles will benefit Hourglass Underground, which provides foster care girls a perfect bra fitting for prom.

Katherine Heigl/Instagram

And in her effort to help girls get the ideal bra fitting experience for their special night, Heigl shared her own adolescent struggles when it came to bra fittings.

RELATED: The Cheapest, Prettiest Lingerie from Super-Pricey Designer Brands

“When I was a VERY underdeveloped 14 year old I actually prayed…and even fasted for a bigger bosom,” she wrote. “Fearing prayer and fasting would not be enough I also cut out photos of Victoria’s Secret models from my mother’s catalog and pasted them into my diary with handwritten pleas for at least a B cup by summer to fill out a cute bikini.”

Turns out, the power of manifestation worked. “Not only did I end up with a B cup by that summer, by the following I was well on my way to the DD cup I ended up with. I mean if that doesn’t make you an intention-setting believer I don’t know what will.”

RELATED VIDEO: Katherine Heigl Introduces Baby Joshua

While she did get what she asked for, she wished she was a bit pickier. “A word to the wise though. Make sure you’re very specific when setting those intentions. I forgot to mention that I’d like to skip the hips and ass of the well endowed. I also forgot to mention perky…ah well, can’t have it all right?”

Heigl recently shared another intimate photo on Instagram, chronically her weight loss after giving birth to her son Joshua Bishop.

It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders! Anyway, I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere! I was wholly and totally inspired by Miss @rachparcell and the before and after pics she shared after taking the #bbg challenge. I had never heard of it but she looked so damn great (she had her baby just a few months before me) that I had to check it out. I found a fantastic app called #sweat that features several different #bbg programs you can choose from and makes it incredibly easy to do anywhere, which for me means in my bedroom at home! I won’t lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!

A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on

“The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend,” Heigl wrote. “I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!”

She said her two main motivators to lose the weight was an upcoming beach vacation and feeling great for her new job on Suits. She said she wanted to “feel fit, strong and sexy.”

We’d say, mission accomplished!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now