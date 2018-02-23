Katherine Heigl Shares Photo in Her Favorite Nursing Bra Post-Weight Loss

Katherine Heigl has been baring it all lately! Last week she shared lingerie and bikini-clad photos documenting her weight loss journey after giving birth to her 13-month-old son. And now, she’s stripping down to her intimates again — this time, for another inspiring cause.

She acknowledged in her Instagram caption that another underwear shot of herself is “starting to feel gratuitous” but posed in her favorite nursing bra to raise money for the nonprofit Hourglass Underground.

In a post on her blog, Heavenly Days, Heigl explained that she takes her bras “very seriously” and found her all-time favorite with Jenette Bras. (She calls the brand the “mecca for busty women.”) And now, she’s helping spread the word about the brand’s latest initiative. Every purchase of Jenette’s strapless bra styles will benefit Hourglass Underground, which provides foster care girls a perfect bra fitting for prom.

Katherine Heigl/Instagram

And in her effort to help girls get the ideal bra fitting experience for their special night, Heigl shared her own adolescent struggles when it came to bra fittings.

RELATED: The Cheapest, Prettiest Lingerie from Super-Pricey Designer Brands

“When I was a VERY underdeveloped 14 year old I actually prayed…and even fasted for a bigger bosom,” she wrote. “Fearing prayer and fasting would not be enough I also cut out photos of Victoria’s Secret models from my mother’s catalog and pasted them into my diary with handwritten pleas for at least a B cup by summer to fill out a cute bikini.”

Turns out, the power of manifestation worked. “Not only did I end up with a B cup by that summer, by the following I was well on my way to the DD cup I ended up with. I mean if that doesn’t make you an intention-setting believer I don’t know what will.”

RELATED VIDEO: Katherine Heigl Introduces Baby Joshua

While she did get what she asked for, she wished she was a bit pickier. “A word to the wise though. Make sure you’re very specific when setting those intentions. I forgot to mention that I’d like to skip the hips and ass of the well endowed. I also forgot to mention perky…ah well, can’t have it all right?”

Heigl recently shared another intimate photo on Instagram, chronically her weight loss after giving birth to her son Joshua Bishop.

“The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend,” Heigl wrote. “I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!”

She said her two main motivators to lose the weight was an upcoming beach vacation and feeling great for her new job on Suits. She said she wanted to “feel fit, strong and sexy.”

We’d say, mission accomplished!