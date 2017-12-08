Kate Young is one of the most powerful stylists in Hollywood today — and 2017 helped solidify that.

For the past year, she continued her work orchestrating full-on style storylines for some of the most recognized stars in the business, including Margot Robbie’s ode to the ’90s (and a homage to her character, Tonya Harding, in the critically-acclaimed I, Tonya), Selena Gomez’s style reinvention (both as a facilitator for the musician’s Coach relationship and the star’s pre-breakup, post-breakup Independent Woman looks) and Michelle Williams’ continued love affair with Louis Vuitton (and its designer Nicolas Ghesquière).

“Every year, on every job, I work to make the absolute best looks that communicate style, beauty and effortlessness for my clients,” Young (pictured above with clients Dakota Johnson and Selena Gomez in 2016) reflects when we caught up with her this week.

So, which looks stood out the most in 2017? Scroll down to find out.

“I really enjoy working with creative director Stuart Vevers at Coach and love that this look feels both like Selena and like Coach,” Young says of Gomez’s look for the American Music Awards in November (where she also debuted platinum blond hair!). “Plus, it’s sexy and cool and her hair surprised everyone.”

Margot Robbie in Versace

“This look gives me chills,” Young says of the Versace design Robbie wore to the Los Angeles premiere of I, Tonya. “I worked for Anna Wintour in 1996 and remember her wearing Versace chainmail at the Met Ball so it holds a special place in my heart. The spring 2018 Versace show finale this year was so exciting [with supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen] and I knew right away that I wanted Margot to have one of those dresses.”

“This dress just felt so glamorous and beautiful,” Young says of this Gucci design the 50 Shades star wore to the LACMA 2017 Art+Film Gala in November. (Fun fact: Young had requested for the star just moments after its debut on the runway!) “The beading on the back is really incredible and it’s why she wore her hair up. The Cartier earrings did what the best jewelry does — tie it together and make it sparkly.”

Young picked this look for Miller’s Live by Night L.A. premiere in January because of its cool color combination. “The baby blue and acid yellow in the dress are so weird and amazing,” says Young. “It’s such an unexpected shape. It reminds me of something Wallis Simpson wore.”

Young turned to Williams’s go-to label Louis Vuitton for her Golden Globes look in January. “I love the shape and intricacy of this gown and the little velvet bow just makes me so happy,” says Young. “It feels truly Michelle.”

“I just want to look like this every day,” Young says of this easy-to-wear combination the star wore to the Chloe show in September, which was the debut for the label’s new designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. “It feels feminine and strong and cool — the way everyone wants to look.”

Natalie Portman in Dior

Young says working on this ad, featuring the star in a Couture Dior design, “makes me so proud.” Not only is the dress “breathtaking,” says Young, “I love the evolution of Miss Dior. Natalie is more gorgeous than ever.” The dress she wore is currently on display during the fashion house’s 70th anniversary retrospective at the Louvre.

So, with all of this looking back, what is she looking forward to in 2018? First, another drop of her collaboration with the eyewear company Tura, and of course, more jaw-dropping looks. Says Young, “I always just want to do the best job possible, to continue to enjoy it and to make the details seamless.”