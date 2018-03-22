When Kate Upton married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in a romantic Tuscan wedding last November, the model, 25, opted for a classic bridal look in a white, long-sleeve, lace Valentino gown paired with a matching cathedral-length veil. But what we didn’t see was the outfit she changed into after the couple said their vows.

The supermodel, 25, posted a series of throwback wedding photos on her Instagram feed, including a slideshow of shots from the reception where Upton donned a gorgeous draped semi-sheer gown designed by Christy Rilling Studio. The dress was covered in beading and featured a thigh-high slit.

While Upton wore her hair down in loose waves during the actual ceremony, for her party look, she tied it into a low twisted bun with pearls pinned into it and accessorized with enormous triangle drop diamond earrings. “Late night look,” she captioned the series of three photos of the ensemble.

“It was an honor to design collaborate and make the bridesmaids, flower girl, and reception gown,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

For both the ceremony and reception, Verlander, 35, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a white flower pinned onto his lapel.

The couple tied the knot just days after Verlander and his team took the final win in the World Series, where Upton sat cheering him on in a special Houston Astros necklace.

A few days after the intimate ceremony, Upton couldn’t help but share photos from the special day on Instagram.

“I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” Upton captioned a photo of the couple walking down the aisle.

Verlander proposed to Upton with a custom-designed engagement ring created by jeweler Anita Ko right before the baseball season kicked off in 2016, but the couple didn’t reveal the news to the public until she accessorized her metallic Topshop gown with the one-of-a-kind sparkler at the 2016 Met Gala later that year.

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! News at the time. “So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”