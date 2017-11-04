Supermodel Kate Upton Marries Astros’ Justin Verlander Just Days After His World Series Win

Capping off a perfect week after watching her fiancé win the World Series, supermodel Kate Upton is now a married woman.

Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander wed on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Italy, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Dating since early 2014, Verlander proposed to Upton with a ring he custom-designed with jeweler Anita Ko right before baseball season began in 2016, but the couple didn’t reveal their engagement until last year’s Met Gala.

As for wedding plans, Upton has said their focus would be on “fun, party, tequila and food.”

In May, she began her search for the perfect dress, attending the Pronovias show in Barcelona looking for “something that’s classic, with a sexy twist,” and insisted her fiancé would love her in anything. “Justin is so supportive and I don’t think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way,” she said. “He’s a lover, not a judger.”

Verlander has long been a huge cheerleader for his fiancée’s career, supporting her as she takes on tough workouts and covers the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And she returned the favor as his team played a nailbiting World Series against the Dodgers, cheering him on in a special Houston Astros necklace and rushing the field as his team took the final win. It’s no wonder Upton told PeopleStyle “Our relationship is my favorite thing about my life right now.”