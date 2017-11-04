People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Supermodel Kate Upton Marries Astros’ Justin Verlander Just Days After His World Series Win

By @juliejordanc and @nicefunalex

Posted on

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Capping off a perfect week after watching her fiancé win the World Series, supermodel Kate Upton is now a married woman.

Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander wed on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Italy, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Dating since early 2014, Verlander proposed to Upton with a ring he custom-designed with jeweler Anita Ko right before baseball season began in 2016, but the couple didn’t reveal their engagement until last year’s Met Gala.

As for wedding plans, Upton has said their focus would be on “fun, party, tequila and food.”

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In May, she began her search for the perfect dress, attending the Pronovias show in Barcelona looking for “something that’s classic, with a sexy twist,” and insisted her fiancé would love her in anything. “Justin is so supportive and I don’t think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way,” she said. “He’s a lover, not a judger.”

RELATED: Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Are Getting Married This Weekend

Verlander has long been a huge cheerleader for his fiancée’s career, supporting her as she takes on tough workouts and covers the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And she returned the favor as his team played a nailbiting World Series against the Dodgers, cheering him on in a special Houston Astros necklace and rushing the field as his team took the final win. It’s no wonder Upton told PeopleStyle “Our relationship is my favorite thing about my life right now.”