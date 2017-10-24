People

Style

Support Your World Series Team in Style With Kate Upton's Under-$200 MLB Pendant

Supermodel Kate Upton celebrated the Houston Astros’ win in the American League Championship (and subsequent place in the World Series) against the New York Yankees on Saturday, October 21st – and supported her fiancé, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, in style. In addition to her adorable retro-style Astros jersey, Upton showed off her team spirit with a Houston Astros logo pendant necklace adorned with a mini baseball charm by jewelry designer Alex Woo.

Bob Levey/Getty

Woo’s MLB collection is a fun and fashionable way to show off your love for sports and your favorite team – and since they’re on Amazon Prime, you can get yours well before the World Series ends. Alex Woo also offers a variety of charms in gold and silver plate, many of which are under $200, so you can mix and match to create a unique style that is all your own.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Keep scrolling to shop Kate Upton’s necklace and more charms below!

Buy It! Alex Woo “Little MLB” Houston Astros Silver Pendant Necklace, 16″, $198; amazon.com

Buy It! Alex Woo “Mini Additions” Baseball Charm, $48; amazon.com

 

Buy It! Alex Woo MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Necklace, $178; alexwoo.com

Which charms are you shopping for? Comment below and let us know!

