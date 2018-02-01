Kate Upton Accuses Guess Co-Founder Paul Marciano of 'Sexually, Emotionally Harassing Women'

Kate Upton has accused the man behind fashion giant Guess of harassing women.

Once the face of Guess, the model called out the label’s co-founder and chief creative officer, Paul Marciano, 65, on social media Wednesday.

While Upton, 25, did not detail a specific incident, she shared her concerns about Marciano referring to the #MeToo movement.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” Upton tweeted.

Minutes later, Upton shared the same tweet on Instagram with the caption, “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.”

A rep for Guess and Marciano did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Her husband Justin Verlander, whom she wed in November, also retweeted the tweet.

Upton first became a celebrity spokesmodel for the brand in 2011 following in the footsteps of Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford. Most recent faces of Guess include Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez.

Marciano co-founded Guess in 1981 and has served as its executive chairman and chief creative officer since August 2015.

The hashtag #MeToo spread virally in October 2017 on social media to spread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in the workplace after a wave of allegations was spurred by a slew of stories alleging sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein is currently under investigation in New York, Los Angeles and London after the former producer was accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

The movement was amplified further by the Time’s Up movement, which launched on Jan. 1, to help fight sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond, and has raised over $15 million for a legal defense fund, and anyone can donate.