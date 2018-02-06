Kate Spade’s Most Iconic ’90s Bag Is Finally Back

Kate Spade New York's Iconic 'Sam' Bag

Gird your loins, ‘90s fashion folk, for Kate Spade New York just brought back iconic It-bag the Sam — and with a 2018 twist, might we add. Yes, the boxy nylon tote seen on the arms of all your favorite '90s stars is back. And we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Debuting at the brand’s spring 2018 New York Fashion Week presentation, the Sam’s triumphant return comes with plenty of updates for the modern gal, such as new materials (think: leather and embroidery) and bright hues and prints (hot pink, anyone?). Scroll through to shop the revived bag.