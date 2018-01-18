Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The hottest trend in fashion right now is supermodel reunions on the runway. First Versace brought back five supermodels (including Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford) to honor the anniversary of Gianni Versace’s death. And now, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss reunited at the Louis Vuitton’s fall 2018 menswear show to walk designer Kim Jones down the runway to show his last collection for the brand.

Jones has been the brand’s menswear designer since 2011 and has been known for his trend-setting ways and striking up buzzed-about collaborations, like the latest with Supreme. And he received an extra sweet sendoff from the supermodels for his final show.

Both Campbell and Moss modeled belted logo trench coats with laced-up combat boots, then walked hand-in-hand with Jones for his last bow. He thanked the models on Instagram explaining that he tapped them to walk as “a thank you and reference to @themarcjacobs early 2000s Vuitton and the fact that he was the one that gave me the opportunity to be @louisvuitton.”

Moss has supported Jones at previous shows, stopping by backstage at the fall 2015 show and sitting front row at the spring and fall 2017 collections. But she hasn’t model has walked in a womenswear Louis Vuitton show since her friend Marc Jacobs stepped down from the brand. Kate’s last show was for the fall 2013 collection in a sheer, embellished dress; previously she modeled an eyelet white feathery dress in the spring 2012 show and notoriously smoked a cigarette down the runway modeling black briefs with a fuzzy-sleeved top in fall 2011.

Campbell also sat front row at Jones’ spring 2018 menswear show and last modeled in a womenswear collection in fall 2012 wearing a Peter Pan-collar top and skirt. She also modeled in the spring 2008 show in look inspired by a nurse’s uniform, wore a ribbed turtleneck sweater at the fall 1999 show and jacket-topped bikini for the spring 1999 show.

Jones also got a star-studded and very enthusiastic front row crowd that included James Marsden, Joe Jonas, Game of Throne‘s Gwendoline Christie and David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham.

David even showed his support for the brand in his accessories, hauling a checkered garment bag and an enormously oversize LV-printed backpack.