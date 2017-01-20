Kate Moss Pays Tribute to David Bowie with New Equipment Collection

Kate Moss teamed up with the iconic blouse brand, Equipment, last year to design its fall 2016 collection, and if you’re feeling the need to revamp your silk button-down selection once again there’s good news: She’s back! The supermodel returned to work on the spring 2017 line and it’s full of psychedelic ’70s touches.

She once said she started loving the brand when she would swipe shirts from a former boyfriend’s closet. And after serving as the creative director of the last collection (even shooting the campaign images in her Cotswolds, England home!) she decided to go with a complete glam-rock vibe for her latest work.

The spring 2017 collection was designed to pay homage to David Bowie’s 1972 Ziggy Stardust album. The 26 pieces include whimsical nods to the late singer, including a “Bowie Eyes” blouse (he famously had one clear blue eye and one black eye). Plus there are a slew of decade-appropriate prints such as psychedelic swirls, star-burst designs and rock-inspired loose-fitting neck ties.

A blouse honoring the iconic singer’s eye colors is a whimsical way to pay tribute to the late legend.

Buy It! Kate Moss slim signature clean silk shirt in nature “Starman’s Eyes” print, $278; equipmentfr.com



A loose-fitting blouse (particularly worn with a few buttons undone) evokes the glam ’70s rock era perfectly, especially when it’s printed with a swirly psychedelic pattern.

Buy It! Kate Moss slim signature clean silk shirt in quicksand multi-psychedelic rainbow print, $278; equipmentfr.com



And finally, a tank with star prints and shooting stars pretty much ensures you’ll be shining every time you wear it.

Buy It! Kate Moss paola silk camisole in true black/white comet print, $168; equipmentfr.com

What are you most excited to buy first?