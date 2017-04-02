Kate Mara Already Has Her Wedding Dress Picked Out — and It Is Definitely Not Boho

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are notoriously private about their relationship. The actors, who met on the set of Fantastic Four, got engaged in January, and while some brides may hem and haw over their wedding dress, that isn’t the case with Mara.

“It’s taken care of,” Mara told PEOPLE of her wedding dress pick at the Victoria Beckham for Target launch event in Bel-Air, California, on Saturday.

“It’s not totally done yet,” she continued. “But yes, very easy, all because of him,” she said, pointing to stylist Johnny Wujek.

Mara, 34, stayed mum on the designer of her wedding dress, but said that she had an idea of who she wanted to design the dress for her big day before the process began — and her stylist was on the same wavelength.

“I knew the designer,” she said. “I knew before we really said it out loud. I knew in my head it was going to be that one.”

“We [Mara and Wujek] both agreed. We knew what it was, right? Without saying what it is, we knew what it was.”

FROM COINAGE: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift

“We have telepathy,” Wujek jumped in.

Though she was very tight lipped on the gown, she was quick to confirm that she wouldn’t be partaking in a popular bridal trend. When asked if the dress would have a boho vibe, Mara quickly answered, “no.” Wujek echoed her sentiment and said the dress was “noho.”