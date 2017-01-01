Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve in Aspen Included Chelsea Handler and a Black Thong Bodysuit

Freezing temperatures in Aspen, Colorado, weren’t going to take away from Kate Hudson‘s New Year’s Eve ensemble.

On Saturday night, the actress, 37, donned a barely-there black bodysuit for the evening festivities with friends. Hudson took to Instagram to share her look, captioning a photo of the one piece, “And what are you wearing tonight….? #WonderIfIWillBeCold.”

Later in the night, she shared a photo of herself with longtime pal, comedian Chelsea Handler. In the Boomerang video, Hudson is wearing the thong bodysuit, while Handler is bundled up in an oversized green coat, winter boots and a ski helmet and goggles.

“Some people are so stuffy @chelseahandler #NewYearsReady,” Hudson wrote in the post showing the friends clinking glasses to ring in the New Year.

Handler also shared a photo of the duo in more corresponding warm weather looks, with a tongue-in-cheek caption that said, “Back it up Portia and Ellen. There’s a new power couple in town. #2017.”

But she must have gotten a little chilly as the night went on, and she sported a white fur coat while counting down to 2017. In a Snapchat video with her brother Oliver Hudson, the actress used a funny filter to say, “We had the best New Year’s! We’re drunk as f–k!”

Earlier in the day, Hudson got more serious about welcoming 2017 with a series of Snapchat videos reflecting on the past year.

“My real wish for the new year is to see and hope that people lead more with their hearts,” Hudson said. “Truth is, we need a lot more of that.”