Kate Hudson Is Back in a Long, Blonde Wig a Week After Shaving Her Head

It’s high time we go ahead and call it, 2017 is officially the year of the buzz cut. It seems like every woman in Hollywood is suddenly totally gung-ho to test out the look, chopping off their hair to a length somewhere between G.I. Jane and Rosemary’s Baby. Perhaps it was Millie Bobby Brown’s instantly iconic performance in Stranger Things last year that kicked off the trend, but ever since then stars like Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne have all made the chop for one reason or another. And the latest celeb to jump aboard that buzzed bandwagon might be the most surprising one yet, with Kate Hudson shaving off her hair last Thursday. But it seems she might already be missing her long locks as she was spotted out in a wig just one week later.

At the end of last week, the actress took to Instagram to debut her newly shorn hair, captioning the shot of herself simply, “Freedom.” Hudson chopped off her hair for her latest film role in Sister, which is currently in production and being written and directed by the Australian singer/songwriter Sia. The film is based off a one-page short story the “Chandelier” singer wrote eight years ago and will also star her pint-size music video muse Maddy Ziegler.

Freedom 🙌💇 Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

But it seems that Hudson is either currently experiencing a little bit of hair envy or simply needed to shoot a flashback scene because she was spotted out on Monday leaving the set of her new film once again sporting chest-length strands. As she headed out for the day, the actress was seen with long, blond-brown hair poking out from beneath a straw fedora which she paired with a striped tank top, a white Chrome Hearts sweatsuit and fringed booties. No matter the reason for reverting back to her former look, it seems Kate has finally uncovered the many joys inherent in possessing a Kylie Jenner-caliber wig closet.

What do you think of Kate’s wig? Do you like her better with long hair or a buzz cut? What look would you like to see her try next?