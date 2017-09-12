We’ve gone ahead and officially dubbed 2017 the year of the buzz cut, and while there’s been plenty of adoptees of this bold new look, including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and most recently Sanaa Lathan, the title for the most surprising actress to throw her hat into this hairless ring surely goes to Kate Hudson. And on Monday night, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star proved she truly has her finger on the pulse of youth culture, sharing a photo of her and her son Ryder Robinson’s matching shaved scalps.

Hudson originally cut off all of her long, blonde beach babe hair back in late July to get into character for a new role in the film Sister, written and directed by the Australian singer/songwriter Sia and based off a one-page short story the “Chandelier” pop star wrote eight years ago. The film is currently in production and will also star Sia’s pint-size music video muse and best fried to Millie Bobbie Brown, Maddy Ziegler.

But while Hudson has mostly kept her new do tightly under wraps, regularly stepping out wearing a wig or a buzz cut-obscuring straw fedora, it seems that’s likely more to do with not wanting to totally ruin the surprise of the film rather than a distaste for the new hairstyle. In fact, she proudly showed it off on social media in a candid shot in which her son Ryder has his arm thrown around his mom’s shoulder and the uncanny familial resemblance becomes crystal clear, especially now that they both are sporting the exact same haircut. In other words, Kate just seriously raised the bar for achieving Cool Mom™ status.

Do you like this look on Kate? Would you get a matching haircut with your son? Sound off below!